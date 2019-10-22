Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg visits UC Berkeley, shares the best advice she's received

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg talked to a packed house at UC Berkeley Monday night.Berkeley Law welcomed Justice Ginsburg for a conversation with professor Amanda Tyler, Ginsburg's former clerk.They covered many topics, from her law journey to the Supreme Court, to family life.Tyler asked Ginsburg if she received any particularly useful marriage advice before marrying fellow lawyer Martin Ginsburg.Justice Ginsburg recounted what her mother-in-law told her was the secret of a happy marriage, "It helps every now and then to be a little deaf. So if an unkind or thoughtless word is spoken, you just tune it out. You don't hear it.""Now that is advice I have followed not only in a marriage for 56 years but also to this day in dealing with my colleagues," Ginsburg said.Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Martin Ginsburg met when they were students at Cornell University.