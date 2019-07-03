San Bruno mall shooting: Woman stuck on BART train describes police search at 12th St. Station

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A witness describes the scene as BART's 12th Street Station was temporarily shut down for a police search after shooting at Tanforan Ball in San Bruno.
She says it was a crowded train.
"We got to 12th street - The doors didn't open," she said.
The operator announced there was police activity and that their train was being held until further notice.
The all of a sudden, "'all these police came down with their weapons drawn."
