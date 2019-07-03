San Bruno mall shooting: Woman stuck on BART train describes police search at 12th St. Station

By Anser Hassan
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A witness describes the scene as BART's 12th Street Station was temporarily shut down for a police search after shooting at Tanforan Ball in San Bruno.

She says it was a crowded train.

"We got to 12th street - The doors didn't open," she said.

RELATED: San Bruno mall shooting: BART believes suspect fled on train to Oakland

The operator announced there was police activity and that their train was being held until further notice.

The all of a sudden, "'all these police came down with their weapons drawn."

Watch the video posted above to hear the whole story.

Get the latest updates on the San Bruno mall shooting here.
