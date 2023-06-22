Suspect dead after allegedly killing elderly SF woman and dog, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 37-year-old suspect who is now dead allegedly assaulted and killed an elderly woman and a dog in San Francisco's Richmond District, SFPD says.

Officers responded to the 700 block of 31st Avenue after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, to a residence near Washington High School.

As an officer was talking with an 84-year-old man at the doorway, the suspect armed with a knife advanced on both him and the officer. The officer then shot the suspect, who was later taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Inside the home, officers found a 76-year-old woman and a dog dead.

The 84-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The killings are being investigated by San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Supervisor Connie Chan released this statement:

"Early this morning I was informed of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Richmond District. This is a tragic incident, and together we mourn the loss of life. When one household is hurt, our entire community is impacted. My heart and thoughts are with the family.



We are expecting more details of the incident to be released to the public as the investigation continues to unfold. I'm in close communication with our Police Department and Richmond District Police Station, our shared goal will continue to drive us working together to ensure the Richmond is safe."

