San Franciscans making it a tradition to buy Christmas trees on Thanksgiving

As many were finishing up their holiday feasts on Thanksgiving night, some San Francisco residents were already heading out to buy Christmas trees.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As one holiday ends, another is just beginning.

On Thanksgiving night, as many were finishing up their holiday feasts, others were already heading to places like Clancy's in San Francisco.

Everyone on a mission to snag one of the best Christmas trees in town.

"We have trees all the way from one toot, almost 18 inches - we have trees that get all the way up to 26-feet tall," said Steve Clancy.

Steve Clancy and his family have run Clancy's Christmas Trees for over 70 years,

He says creating a sense of community among customers is the secret to their success every holiday season.

"I now have grandparents who say 'oh I bought trees from your grandparents,' and then people who, 'oh I bought trees from your father and now my generation has kids that are running around here,'" Clancy said.

And that's certainly true for Cynthia Smith - who has gotten her Christmas tree from Clancy's every year for the past 69 years.

"You do keep coming back because you know that you're enjoyed. They always remember a little bit of your history," Smith said.

Clancy's says they sell thousands of trees every season.

Trying to spread a little holiday magic, one day at a time.

"Throughout the years, we've picked up a tree at Lowe's and two weeks later it's not as good, so we were like why don't we just go with a local place," said customer Toliy Gliberman.

