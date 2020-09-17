Arson suspected in San Francisco Armenian church fire, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An arson investigation is underway at an Armenian church in San Francisco Thursday.

The leaders of St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church posted on Facebook that the building adjacent to the main church in Laurel Heights was set ablaze by arsonists at around 4 a.m.

"The building housed Vasbouragan Hall, as well as offices for St. Gregory Armenian Church and various organizations," the church board of trustees said in a statement. "The San Francisco Fire Department responded immediately, however, the building has suffered a great loss."


Armenian community leaders say the fire was set in three separate locations in the building: Sunday School classrooms, the church office and in the Hamazkayin Library.

This follows an attack on the Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School and the adjacent community center in July.

"There is no room for this cowardly, hateful, criminal act in San Francisco," said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Twitter. "We stand with the Armenian community against hate."


The church has set up a GoFundMe page to assist in the recovery efforts.

