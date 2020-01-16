Society

'I do hope that's not the case:' Mayor London Breed wants answers after SamTrans appears to be dropping off homeless in San Francisco

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Security guards captured video of what appeared to be SamTrans buses from the Peninsula regularly dropping off homeless people in San Francisco with no place to go.

RELATED: SamTrans buses appear to be dropping off homeless in San Francisco

ABC7 News contributor Phil Matier broke the exclusive story in Wednesday morning's Chronicle.

Matier asked San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin about the practice, he called it "unconscionable" saying it appears that agencies are playing musical chairs with the homeless.

"I do hope that's not the case. I don't have the information to confirm that, Mayor London Breed said at a news conference in the Tenderloin announcing details of a new navigation center of homeless youth. "It's unfortunate, if it is happening and our goal is to address it appropriately."
Breed said the city attorney's office will have to look into the matter. San Francisco won a lawsuit against the State of Nevada in 2018 for giving homeless people, one-way tickets to the city.

"There will have to be an investigation because we would need to determine whether or not there's evidence that this has occurred. And so in the past, the city attorney's office worked to address this issue with Nevada," said Breed.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin said he's also looking into the matter.
"We need to get with our partners at SFO and SamTrans and really figure out regional solutions and that's what I'm committed to doing," said Peskin. " It is unclear why folks at two o'clock in the morning need to be dropped off that far north and doesn't terminate at the Transbay terminal. So, I've got a lot of questions."

ABC7 News first uncovered a practice by SamTrans to transport homeless from SFO when BART service ends in the middle of the night back in May of last year. ABC7 News reporter Vic Lee showed how SFPD gave SamTrans bus tokens to the homeless getting off BART to get them back to San Francisco.

Homeless a growing problem for SFPD at SFO
EMBED More News Videos

At San Francisco International Airport the last BART train of the night rolls in at 1:40 in the morning. That train carries more than just travelers and overnight workers.



"San Francisco can't do it alone and it's not fair to expect that we can and so I would want a county to be a good partner in trying to work with us," said the Mayor.

Stay with ABC7 News for the full story at 4 p.m.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoembarcaderosan mateobuilding a better bay areapublic transportationhomelesssamtranssf homeless projectlondon breedmass transitthe mayor
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News