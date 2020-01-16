'I do hope that's not the case:' Mayor London Breed wants answers after SamTrans appears to be dropping off homeless in San Francisco

RELATED: SamTrans buses appear to be dropping off homeless in San Francisco
ABC7 News contributor Phil Matier broke the exclusive story in Wednesday morning's Chronicle.
Matier asked San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin about the practice, he called it "unconscionable" saying it appears that agencies are playing musical chairs with the homeless.
"I do hope that's not the case. I don't have the information to confirm that, Mayor London Breed said at a news conference in the Tenderloin announcing details of a new navigation center of homeless youth. "It's unfortunate, if it is happening and our goal is to address it appropriately."
Breed said the city attorney's office will have to look into the matter. San Francisco won a lawsuit against the State of Nevada in 2018 for giving homeless people, one-way tickets to the city.
"There will have to be an investigation because we would need to determine whether or not there's evidence that this has occurred. And so in the past, the city attorney's office worked to address this issue with Nevada," said Breed.
Supervisor Aaron Peskin said he's also looking into the matter.
"We need to get with our partners at SFO and SamTrans and really figure out regional solutions and that's what I'm committed to doing," said Peskin. " It is unclear why folks at two o'clock in the morning need to be dropped off that far north and doesn't terminate at the Transbay terminal. So, I've got a lot of questions."
ABC7 News first uncovered a practice by SamTrans to transport homeless from SFO when BART service ends in the middle of the night back in May of last year. ABC7 News reporter Vic Lee showed how SFPD gave SamTrans bus tokens to the homeless getting off BART to get them back to San Francisco.
Homeless a growing problem for SFPD at SFO
"San Francisco can't do it alone and it's not fair to expect that we can and so I would want a county to be a good partner in trying to work with us," said the Mayor.
Stay with ABC7 News for the full story at 4 p.m.
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.