SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is committed to Building a Better Bay Area.
One of the major issues we've focused on is your safety, and sadly San Francisco is on track to surpass last year's traffic fatalities.
Twenty-three people died last year.
Despite a major effort to reduce pedestrian deaths, 22 people have already died so far this year
ABC7 News Reporter Lyanne Melendez was at San Francisco City Hall Tuesday for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board meeting.
She has a breakdown of the reasons and solutions discussed at that meeting in the video posted above.
See more stories and videos about how ABC7 News is working to Build a Better Bay Area.
San Francisco looking for ways to end pedestrian deaths on city's streets
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More