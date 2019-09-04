San Francisco looking for ways to end pedestrian deaths on city's streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is committed to Building a Better Bay Area.

One of the major issues we've focused on is your safety, and sadly San Francisco is on track to surpass last year's traffic fatalities.

Twenty-three people died last year.

Despite a major effort to reduce pedestrian deaths, 22 people have already died so far this year

ABC7 News Reporter Lyanne Melendez was at San Francisco City Hall Tuesday for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board meeting.

She has a breakdown of the reasons and solutions discussed at that meeting in the video posted above.

See more stories and videos about how ABC7 News is working to Build a Better Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscofatal crashpedestrian injuredpedestrians
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims of SoCal boat fire
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of man who rammed through Oakland Airport gate speaks out
WATCH IN 60: Search for survivors suspended, local victims of boat fire mourned, Gilroy park reopens, Chase Center opens
Lamborghini to unveil fastest car it has ever made-and it's a hybrid
Looking for Answers: Homelessness in the Bay Area
Ghost Ship jury resumes deliberations - but for how long?
Warriors hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Chase Center
Show More
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
10-acre fire burning in Santa Cruz Mountains
Santa Cruz Island boat fire: Inside the Conception
Site of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting reopens
Live Radar: Hurricane Dorian Tracker
More TOP STORIES News