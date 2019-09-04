San Francisco looking for ways to end pedestrian deaths on city's streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is committed to Building a Better Bay Area.One of the major issues we've focused on is your safety, and sadly San Francisco is on track to surpass last year's traffic fatalities.Twenty-three people died last year.Despite a major effort to reduce pedestrian deaths, 22 people have already died so far this yearABC7 News Reporter Lyanne Melendez was at San Francisco City Hall Tuesday for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board meeting.She has a breakdown of the reasons and solutions discussed at that meeting in the video posted above.