THE 1200 BLOCK OF VANDYKE IS BEING EVACUATED BY DOOR TO DOOR NOTIFICATIONS DUE TO A LARGE PROPANE TANK LEAK

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Evacuations have been ordered in San Francisco's Bayview District because of a large propane tank leak.Officials went door-to-door on the 1200 block of Van Dyke to warn residents about the leak.No injuries have been reported.