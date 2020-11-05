I-Team

San Jose code enforcement inspector charged with sexual assault, extortion of massage parlor owners

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the department.
Former San Jose Code Enforcement Inspector Bill Gerry is pictured in a mugshot released by the police department. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Former San Jose Code Enforcement Inspector Bill Gerry has been charged with sexual assault, asking for and receiving bribes, and extortion.

The criminal complaint lists five victims who were massage parlor owners.

San Jose Police said Thursday, "The crimes were committed while Gerry was on official duty as a code enforcement inspector for the City."

Gerry left his job with San Jose last year and moved to Texas. He returned to the Bay Area and self-surrendered Wednesday, now held on $550,000 bail.

More details about his alleged assaults and extortion were not immediately released by police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Lam at (408) 277-4102.

