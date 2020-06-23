SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Police Department has been hit with a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing officers of using excessive force during five days of protests that followed the killing of George Floyd.
The plaintiffs include seven people who were injured when police fired tear gas and projectiles.
RELATED: Man who trains San Jose police about bias severely injured by riot gun during George Floyd protest
Among them is community activist Derrick Sanderlin, who was seriously injured when a rubber bullet hit him in the groin. Ironically, Sanderlin helps train new police recruits about implicit bias and procedural justice. The ABC7 I-Team interviewed Sanderlin for a report in June.
The I-Team also interviewed plaintiff Shante Thomas, who had her third floor apartment's windows shot out by police projectiles.
RELATED: New excessive force complaint against SJPD for shooting rubber bullets into apartment
The I-Team has reached out to SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia, Mayor Sam Liccardo and the San Jose City Attorney for reaction.
Dan Noyes will have a complete report on ABC7 News at 6 p.m..
For a look at more stories and videos by the ABC7 News I-Team go here.
George Floyd protests: San Jose Police Dept. hit with federal civil rights lawsuit over injuries to protesters
I-TEAM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News