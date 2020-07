George Floyd protests: San Jose Police Dept. hit with federal civil rights lawsuit over injuries to protesters

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Police Department has been hit with a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing officers of using excessive force during five days of protests that followed the killing of George Floyd.The plaintiffs include seven people who were injured when police fired tear gas and projectiles.Among them is community activist Derrick Sanderlin, who was seriously injured when a rubber bullet hit him in the groin. Ironically, Sanderlin helps train new police recruits about implicit bias and procedural justice. The ABC7 I-Team interviewed Sanderlin for a report in June.The I-Team also interviewed plaintiff Shante Thomas, who had her third floor apartment's windows shot out by police projectiles.The I-Team has reached out to SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia, Mayor Sam Liccardo and the San Jose City Attorney for reaction.