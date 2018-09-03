PLEASE SHARE: SSJ neighbors are looking for the driver behind this horrible hit and run along Cottle Rd. A resident shared this video, showing what happened last Monday. Family says 12yo boy has a broken wrist & sprained fingers. They say the girl suffered a concussion. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/MBYTwC57yK — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) September 3, 2018

Surveillance video shows the moment a hit-and-run driver ran into two children as they rode their bikes in San Jose.The video from August 27 shows the children riding down Cottle Road in South San Jose around 3 p.m. As they approach El Molino Way, a white sedan rolls through a stop sign, turns right and hits the children.A 12-year-old boy suffered a broken wrist and the girl he was riding with has a concussion.San Jose Police are looking for the vehicle involved.