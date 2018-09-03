HIT AND RUN

San Jose hit-and-run that injured 2 children caught on camera

Surveillance video shows the moment a hit-and-run driver ran into two children as they rode their bikes in San Jose.

by Heather Tuggle
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The video from August 27 shows the children riding down Cottle Road in South San Jose around 3 p.m. As they approach El Molino Way, a white sedan rolls through a stop sign, turns right and hits the children.

A 12-year-old boy suffered a broken wrist and the girl he was riding with has a concussion.

San Jose Police are looking for the vehicle involved.
