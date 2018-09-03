SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Surveillance video shows the moment a hit-and-run driver ran into two children as they rode their bikes in San Jose.
The video from August 27 shows the children riding down Cottle Road in South San Jose around 3 p.m. As they approach El Molino Way, a white sedan rolls through a stop sign, turns right and hits the children.
A 12-year-old boy suffered a broken wrist and the girl he was riding with has a concussion.
San Jose Police are looking for the vehicle involved.
PLEASE SHARE: SSJ neighbors are looking for the driver behind this horrible hit and run along Cottle Rd. A resident shared this video, showing what happened last Monday. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/MBYTwC57yK— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) September 3, 2018