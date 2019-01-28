San Jose police seek red truck driver after deadly hit-and-run

San Jose police are looking for the driver of a red truck that fatally struck a man and then fled Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
San Jose police are looking for the driver of a red truck that fatally struck a man and then fled Monday morning.

The collision was reported at 6:23 a.m. in the area of Almaden Expressway and Camden Avenue. according to police.

The truck was traveling north when it hit the victim, who was subsequently struck by four other vehicles as he lay in the roadway, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released.



The truck driver stopped initially but then fled without providing identification, according to police. The driver and vehicle remain at large as of Monday morning and no other description of them was immediately available.

The fatal traffic collision is the sixth on San Jose city streets in 2019 and the fourth involving a pedestrian, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Troy Sirmons at (408) 277-4654.

