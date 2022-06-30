home invasion

4 suspects tied to several San Jose home invasion robberies arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police announced the arrest of four suspects who have been tied to recent home invasion robberies in the city.

Three of the suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Armando Manzano, 19-year-old Daniel Mendez, and 23-year-old Eduardo Santiago. The fourth suspect is a juvenile, so the identification has been withheld by police.

One of those cases involved two seniors, where their hands were bound, mouths covered with packing tape, and their home ransacked for hours during a home invasion robbery.

EXCLUSIVE: Older SJ couple bound, mouths taped shut in brazen home robbery detail terrifying ordeal
An older San Jose couple is detailing a terrifying home invasion robbery where they were gagged and bound by attackers.



The couple's ordeal lasted two hours before the attackers stole their car and drove off. According to SJPD, the group used the car to commit another home invasion robbery just one mile away, where they reportedly held a man and his 15-month-old at gunpoint.



Police say the suspects threatened to shoot the child and kidnapped the victim, forcing him to go to his bank and withdraw money from his account.

The suspects returned to the victim's home and stole various personal items, including bank cards, and jewelry. The suspects were captured on a dash camera fleeing the scene by the victim's wife as she came home.

EXCLUSIVE: Victim speaks out after string of violent home invasions continue in South SJ
Police are investigating a string of frightening home invasion robberies in the South San Jose, as one victim says he "failed" to secure his home.



On June 7, a third home invasion occurred in the 4000 block of Bolero Drive. Two male suspects held an elderly couple at gunpoint and violently assaulted them.

One of the victims was able to contact police during the home invasion. Officers apprehended two suspects - identified as Armando Manzano and Daniel Mendez -- as they fled from the scene. They were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony robbery charges.

During the investigation, SJPD identified two additional suspects, Eduardo Santiago and a juvenile male suspect.

The suspects are believed to be involved in other burglaries and violent crimes. SJPD is asking for the public's assistance in providing surveillance footage of the suspects.

EXCLUSIVE: 82-year-old San Jose woman swindled of expensive necklace in her own driveway

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective VanBrande #4542 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4542@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.



EXCLUSIVE: Senior couple's life savings stolen in brazen burglary caught on camera in SF
A senior couple in SF, who immigrated to America nearly 40 years ago, is heartbroken after their life savings was taken from them. A senior law enforcement official confirmed Asian American families are often targets because they keep cash in their homes.



