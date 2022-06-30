4 suspects tied to several San Jose home invasion robberies arrested

Three of the suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Armando Manzano, 19-year-old Daniel Mendez, and 23-year-old Eduardo Santiago. The fourth suspect is a juvenile, so the identification has been withheld by police.
One of those cases involved two seniors, where their hands were bound, mouths covered with packing tape, and their home ransacked for hours during a home invasion robbery.
EXCLUSIVE: Older SJ couple bound, mouths taped shut in brazen home robbery detail terrifying ordeal
The couple's ordeal lasted two hours before the attackers stole their car and drove off. According to SJPD, the group used the car to commit another home invasion robbery just one mile away, where they reportedly held a man and his 15-month-old at gunpoint.
𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: police say 4 people were involved in the case I covered where seniors were tied up & pistol-whipped, their car stolen to commit another home invasion, kidnapping a father of a 15-month old.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 30, 2022
⠀
(Thread ⬇️) pic.twitter.com/r9AOi7yMGS
Police say the suspects threatened to shoot the child and kidnapped the victim, forcing him to go to his bank and withdraw money from his account.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
The suspects returned to the victim's home and stole various personal items, including bank cards, and jewelry. The suspects were captured on a dash camera fleeing the scene by the victim's wife as she came home.
EXCLUSIVE: Victim speaks out after string of violent home invasions continue in South SJ
On June 7, a third home invasion occurred in the 4000 block of Bolero Drive. Two male suspects held an elderly couple at gunpoint and violently assaulted them.
One of the victims was able to contact police during the home invasion. Officers apprehended two suspects - identified as Armando Manzano and Daniel Mendez -- as they fled from the scene. They were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony robbery charges.
Note: a 17-y/o (minors do not get ID’d for the public) was also arrested & in custody. All 4 suspects are f/San Jose.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 30, 2022
⠀
SJPD says Armando & Daniel were also part of a home invasion on Bolero. I know an 83-year old grandfather was hit over the head & had to go to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/WXYbxbeSdx
During the investigation, SJPD identified two additional suspects, Eduardo Santiago and a juvenile male suspect.
The suspects are believed to be involved in other burglaries and violent crimes. SJPD is asking for the public's assistance in providing surveillance footage of the suspects.
EXCLUSIVE: 82-year-old San Jose woman swindled of expensive necklace in her own driveway
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective VanBrande #4542 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4542@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.
While SJPD can’t link these specific individuals to the following cases, they did happen around the same time.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 30, 2022
Men entered the backyard of a 90-year old w/dementia. Also 2 people, one dressed as a postal worker enter the home of seniors & pistol whip 1 https://t.co/tj22uxPnMn
EXCLUSIVE: Senior couple's life savings stolen in brazen burglary caught on camera in SF