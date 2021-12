Units are currently at the scene of a stabbing incident in the 4900 block of Almaden Expwy. 17 year old victim, life threatening injury.



SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that left a 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries on Sunday.The stabbing occurred in the 4900 block of Almaden Expressway, according to police.Officers say there is no suspect or motive at this time.