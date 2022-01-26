San Jose police searching for suspect in triple-stabbing

Police investigate crime scene in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police in San Jose are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that injured three people early Wednesday in a residence in the 2100 block of Tehama Avenue in the city's Overfelt neighborhood.

In a 4:49 a.m. tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations, three people were reported taken to local hospitals with injuries from which they were expected to survive.



Officers responded to the scene following a 2:09 a.m. report.

No further information was immediately available.

