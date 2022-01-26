San Jose police searching for suspect in triple-stabbing

Units are currently investigating a triple stabbing that occurred at a residence in the 2100 block of Tehama Av.



The 3 victims sustained NON-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.



This is an active investigation.



Updates here when available. pic.twitter.com/6ucNY8kilC — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 26, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police in San Jose are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that injured three people early Wednesday in a residence in the 2100 block of Tehama Avenue in the city's Overfelt neighborhood.In a 4:49 a.m. tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations, three people were reported taken to local hospitals with injuries from which they were expected to survive.Officers responded to the scene following a 2:09 a.m. report.No further information was immediately available.