San Jose Vietnam War Memorial vandalized over the weekend

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --A memorial honoring the "Sons of San Jose" who were killed during the Vietnam War has been vandalized.
The San Jose Vietnam Memorial Foundation, Inc. erected this Memorial in 2013.
The group says it wanted to give the city and its residents a quiet place to remember and reflect on the memories of their loved ones and also give others a place to pay their respects and gratitude, but sometime on Saturday someone vandalized the memorial with some type of spray-painted graffiti.
The San Jose Vietnam Memorial Foundation, Inc. posted on their Facebook page, "Thank you to all who commented on the recent vandalism that occurred this past Saturday. We are in the process of trying to repair the memorial. Thank you again for your support."
The organization holds a Remembrance Ceremony at the memorial every year on March 30.