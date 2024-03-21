San Leandro measles case contracted during international travel, health officials say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Alameda County public health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure at the Sons of Liberty Alehouse in San Leandro.

While they believe the person infected got measles from recent international travel, they're hoping to get in touch with anyone who dined at the restaurant on the night of March 9.

Less than two weeks ago on March 9, the Alameda County Public Health Department says someone with the measles was a customer at the restaurant.

They didn't know they had it at the time, and may have exposed others.

"The patient did not become infected at Sons of Liberty and at this time, we are not aware of anyone who developed measles due to exposure at Sons of Liberty, we are again acting out of an abundance of caution to reach people who may have been exposed," Kavita Trivedi, Alameda County Public Health Department's Director of Clinical Guidance said.

County health officials believe the infected person contracted the virus while traveling internationally a few weeks before coming here. They wouldn't name the country, but pointed to the World Health Organization's list of top 10 countries with measles outbreaks.

Brad Hare, an infectious disease physician with Kaiser Permanente, says it takes about two weeks for symptoms to show up.

"Fever, malaise, people feel tired, people feel run down, maybe a runny nose, a lot of runny nose, maybe eye conjunctivitis as well so itchy, red watery eyes," Hare said. "People are familiar that measles causes a pretty typical rash, that usually shows a few days into the symptoms."

And he says it wouldn't be contracted by touching a menu, picking up a glass or pulling out a chair because it's an airborne illness.

"So we come into contact with it through our mouth, nose, or even our eyes so facial contact, it's spread when people who are infected either cough or breathe into the air," he said. "The likelihood of transmission is low for vaccinated people."

But transmission is much more likely for people without the MMR vaccine.

After two doses, the CDC says it's 97% effective for life.

That's why county health officials are urging anyone preparing for international travel to make sure they're vaccinated.

"Because there are so many cases in other parts of the world and we have a lot of people in Alameda County that travel, especially with spring break coming up and the summer coming up as well, so we want to emphasize being up to date with your vaccines especially before international travel," Trivedi said.

If you were at the Sons of Liberty Alehouse on March 9 between 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., you're asked to call your local health provider and the Alameda County Health Department at 510-267-3250 right away.

