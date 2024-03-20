Alameda Co. issues warning after possible measles exposure at San Leandro restaurant

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Alameda County health officials released a warning Tuesday night that people may have been exposed to measles at a San Leandro restaurant on Saturday.

Officials say the possible exposure occurred at Sons of Liberty Alehouse on March 9 from 4:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The health department advises anyone who meets the criteria below or has symptoms to contact their health care provider and the Alameda County Public Health Department at 510-267-3250.

An infant 11 months of age or younger

Not vaccinated for measles

Unsure of your measles vaccination status

Pregnant

Immunocompromised (having a weakened immune system)

A health care worker

A childcare provider

The health department says anyone who was at Sons of Liberty should keep an eye out for symptoms of measles which can appear in seven to 21 days after exposure. The symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that can last up to a week. Health officials say some people may develop complications such as diarrhea, middle ear infection, and pneumonia (lung infection).

Measles is highly contagious and can be transmitted through direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Health officials say that one person infected with measles can infect nine out of 10 unvaccinated individuals who come into close contact.

