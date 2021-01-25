Weather

Evacuation warnings issued in parts of Santa Cruz County ahead of storm, atmospheric river

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE has issued evacuation warnings effective immediately for parts of Santa Cruz County ahead of the upcoming storm and atmospheric river.

The area under the evacuation warning are areas of San Lorenzo Valley and the north coast of Santa Cruz County.

WATCH LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere from eight to 12 inches of rain over the course of the storm.


An atmospheric river will impact the Bay Area Tuesday through Thursday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma. This is the first real threat this winter for debris flows over our area burn scars from the 2020 wildfire season.

RELATED: San Francisco Bay Area rain: Strongest storm of season to slam region with flooding rain, even snow this week

A Flash Flood Watch will begin Tuesday afternoon in the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersanta cruzevacuationstormweatherraincal firesanta cruz county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area ICU capacity at 23%, exiting stay home order still unclear
Biden to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
COVID-19 live updates: Bay Area ICU capacity increases to 23.4%
Strongest storm of season to slam Bay Area this week
Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
Show More
Anxiety, confusion remain over SF COVID vaccine rollout
Doctors study CA's COVID variant, fear it will keep mutating
AccuWeather forecast: Wind Advisory in effect along Bay Area coast
COVID in US: 40% of Americans live in areas running out of ICU space
States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit
More TOP STORIES News