Astronauts set to begin testing new tools underwater for Moon mission

KEY LARGO, Florida -- Astronauts are set to begin testing new tools that could be used on the Moon.
NASA is planning another manned mission to the Moon.
Astronauts are getting ready by performing tasks underwater in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Key Largo, Florida.
The conditions there mirror zero gravity.
The equipment being tested includes a "Lunar evacuation system assembly."
It enables an astronaut to deploy a structure that acts as a mobile stretcher.
