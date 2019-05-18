New species of coral discovered off Marin County coast

See that unassuming little deep-sea octocoral lower-right? We're proud to welcome Chromoplexaura cordellbankensis—discovered by our own Gary Williams in the Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary—to Earth's (known) tree of life! https://t.co/TokpbsnOCo @sanctuaries pic.twitter.com/x7vaTIeb26 — CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) May 15, 2019

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Scientists exploring the deep ocean waters off the Marin County coast have discovered a new species.It's a yellow coral just three inches tall, that's been named Chromoplexaura cordellbankensis.The species of coral was first spotted in 2004 near Point Reyes National Seashore. But it was left untouched.Last year, a research team with the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco found it again and brought it up to the surface.Scientists put it under a microscope and found it was different from any other coral species.The discovery was published this week in the Proceedings of the California Academy of Sciences.