Science

New species of coral discovered off Marin County coast

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Scientists exploring the deep ocean waters off the Marin County coast have discovered a new species.

It's a yellow coral just three inches tall, that's been named Chromoplexaura cordellbankensis.

The species of coral was first spotted in 2004 near Point Reyes National Seashore. But it was left untouched.

Last year, a research team with the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco found it again and brought it up to the surface.

Scientists put it under a microscope and found it was different from any other coral species.

The discovery was published this week in the Proceedings of the California Academy of Sciences.

sciencemarinpoint reyescalifornia academy of sciencesnoaaoceanssciencemarin county
