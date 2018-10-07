SCIENCE

SpaceX launch, historic landing causes unusual sight over Bay Area

A big launch and landing at Vandenberg Air Force Base is set to begin at 7:21 p.m.

By ABC7.com staff
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. --
If you look up in the sky Sunday night, you may have seen something special. A big launch and landing at Vandenberg Air Force Base took place created a beautiful light show in the night sky.



SpaceX successfully launched a satellite into space aboard its Falcon 9 rocket and then land part of the rocket back at the base.

It was SpaceX's first such landing on the West Coast.



People in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties could hear sonic booms from the launch. Elon Musk himself tweeted "This won't be subtle."



Some in the Bay Area have reported seeing a streak in the sky.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
