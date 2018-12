EMBED >More News Videos A mysterious light was spotted in the sky after 5:30 p.m., a time when most are making their way home from work.

Residents across California were surprised to see a mysterious bright light in the sky Wednesday night, many posting to social media to speculate what it could be.It wasn't a planned rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara -- that was scrubbed. A planned Space X launch also didn't take off.So what could it have been?According to scientists at Lick Observatory, it was a bright meteor.The director of the Griffith Observatory in Southern California also confirmed that it was a bolide meteor, which was reportedly small enough to fit in your hand. But what people saw was the compressed air around it, which gave it its mysterious appearance.