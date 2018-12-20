SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Residents across California were surprised to see a mysterious bright light in the sky Wednesday night, many posting to social media to speculate what it could be.
It wasn't a planned rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara -- that was scrubbed. A planned Space X launch also didn't take off.
So what could it have been?
According to scientists at Lick Observatory, it was a bright meteor.
The director of the Griffith Observatory in Southern California also confirmed that it was a bolide meteor, which was reportedly small enough to fit in your hand. But what people saw was the compressed air around it, which gave it its mysterious appearance.
