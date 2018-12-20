SPACE

Mysterious light seen in California sky identified as meteor

Mysterious light seen in California sky identified as meteor

Mysterious light in Calif. sky identified as meteor

A mysterious light in the sky in California Wednesday night has been identified by scientists as a meteor.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Residents across California were surprised to see a mysterious bright light in the sky Wednesday night, many posting to social media to speculate what it could be.

It wasn't a planned rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara -- that was scrubbed. A planned Space X launch also didn't take off.

A mysterious light was spotted in the sky after 5:30 p.m., a time when most are making their way home from work.


So what could it have been?

According to scientists at Lick Observatory, it was a bright meteor.

The director of the Griffith Observatory in Southern California also confirmed that it was a bolide meteor, which was reportedly small enough to fit in your hand. But what people saw was the compressed air around it, which gave it its mysterious appearance.

A mysterious light caught the attention of many-- that mystery is now solved.

