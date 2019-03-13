accuweather

What is an earthquake? This is what happens when the ground starts to shake

EMBED <>More Videos

Learn more from AccuWeather about what an earthquake is and it is caused.

Deep beneath the surface, our planet is a reactor, and one of the ways you'll feel this activity is when there's an earthquake.

Earthquakes are violent shaking from the planet's surface, according to AccuWeather. They're caused by movement from Earth's outermost layer, the crust.

The crust is broken up into pieces called tectonic plates that are always on the move, though usually in ways we cannot feel. When the plates hit a roadblock, stress builds and leads to cracks in the Earth called faults.

In time, the energy from within builds to the breaking point. That sudden release leads to an earthquake.

The shaking begins at a central region called the epicenter and spreads far and wide. An earthquake can then be followed by additional shaking known as an aftershock.

Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
EMBED More News Videos

The movement of sudden tectonic plates causes seismic activity underground.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
scienceearthquakeaccuweatherweather
ACCUWEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Brighter, warmer and calmer ahead
How to see the supermoon and other March astronomy events
VIDEO: SKY7 over flooding in North Bay
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
TOP STORIES
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Admissions scandal: Stanford appoints interim head coach for sailing team
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Gov. Newsom signs execution moratorium in Calif.
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Show More
Thompson tweets apology to Warriors fans
R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
Earthquake strikes near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
SF mayor appoints city's first LGBT fire chief
More TOP STORIES News