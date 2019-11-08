Camp Fire: First anniversary of the deadliest fire in state history

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) -- It has been one year since the Camp Fire, the deadliest fire in state history. The Town of Paradise will hold several events Friday to honor the people who lost their lives.At 11:08 a.m., 85 seconds of silence will be held for the 85 lives lost. That's for anyone to participate in no matter where you are at.At noon there will be the groundbreaking of Hope Plaza off the Skyway.Later in the afternoon around 2 p.m., World Kitchen will host a free community meal at the Paradise Alliance Church.New drone video shows what Paradise looks like today. The Camp Fire destroyed 14,000 homes in Paradise and the surrounding communities of Magalia and Concow. Approximately 12 homes have been rebuilt in this last year.Paradise Mayor Jodie Jones is all about moving forward. "People were just astonished at the level of destruction but I prefer not to look back I'm looking forward. What good does it do to look back?" said Mayor Jones.What's eye opening is the current population of the town of Paradise. Before the Camp Fire there were 26,000 people. Currently the estimate is 4,000 to 5,000 people. That means fewer than two out of every 10 people who lived there before the Camp Fire now live there.The population of Chico has increased by 20,000 people. It went from 92,000 to 112,000.