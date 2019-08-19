SF condo assault suspect booked into jail on previous warrant

Austin Vincent, the man accused of attacking a woman as she tried to enter her #SanFrancisco condo building, is expected to surrender to SFPD on a $100K arrest warrant in connection to an assault in Feb. Police say the victim in this second case recognized Vincent on the news pic.twitter.com/IqKOQFzRLn — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) August 19, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Austin James Vincent, 25, surrendered himself to San Francisco police inside a courtroom on Monday. SFPD issued an arrest warrant for $100,000 for Vincent. The warrant was obtained in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred near 4th and Brannan Streets on the afternoon of February 4, 2019.According to police, once surveillance video of Vincent allegedly attacking someone outside a condo building went public, a woman involved in an assault from February recognized him. The woman claims Vincent attempted to assault her and a group of friends with a knife while waiting for an Uber."Outside ready to go home when they were attacked by Mr. Vincent with a knife," Deputy Chief Greg McEachern, said.Deputy Chief McEachern said investigators were called to the scene the night of the February incident, but Vincent and the alleged victims were gone."Whether or not he has mental health issues or other issues that may have been a part of this, we want the community to be safe," Deputy Chief McEachern said."Austin has been doing everything that the judge ordered him to do," deputy public defender Saleem Belbahri, said. "He's taking this situation very seriously, but he's also taking his treatment very seriously. He's doing everything he has to do to get better and at this point, my focus is on Austin."Police believe Vincent may be linked to at least two other crimes."In both of those incidents, the individuals have come forward to us based on Mr. Vincent's picture being in the media," Deputy Chief McEachern said. "They've indicated to us that they were victims of crimes and Mr. Vincent was the perpetrator."The judge postponed Vincent's scheduled compliance hearing on the latest assault outside the condo building in order to be booked in the February case. Vincent is expected to be back in court for the condo building assault case on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.