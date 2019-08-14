Despite prosecutor's concerns, suspect released after being charged in attack of woman in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Austin James Vincent, the man accused of attacking a woman outside her San Francisco apartment building, has been released, according to Maxwell Szabo, spokesman for the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Video shows Paniz Kosarian trying to get through the front door of her building, when Vincent, believed to be homeless, grabs her, pulling her away from the door and onto the ground.

VIDEO: Woman attacked in front of home by man believed to be homeless

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, attempted robbery, and two counts of battery for the incident.

He pleaded "not guilty" at his arraignment Tuesday.

Despite his charges and concerns from the prosecution, he was released.

"Ultimately, the court released him on assertive case management," said Szabo.

