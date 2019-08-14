Mugshot released of suspect in attack of woman outside San Francisco apartment building

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are getting a first look at the man accused of attacking a women outside her San Francisco apartment building.

Police released this mugshot of Austin James Vincent.

VIDEO: Woman attacked in front of home by man believed to be homeless
It's supposed to feel good to get home after a long day. But instead of relaxing, one woman ended up fighting for her life.



The 25-year-old was taken into custody after the terrifying incident.

In stunning video, you can see Paniz Kosarian trying to get through the front door of her building, when a man, believed to be homeless, grabs her, pulling her away from the door and onto the ground.

She struggles to get away, but eventually is able to crawl inside.

Kosarian's building is right next to the proposed site of the Embarcadero Safe Navigation Center. She's concerned things might be worse if it is built.

Police say when the center opens there will be additional security measures in place.

The group "Safe Embarcadero for All" is suing San Francisco to block it.
