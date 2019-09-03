San Francisco condo attack suspect Austin Vincent due in court

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The homeless man accused of attacking a woman outside her San Francisco apartment building is due back in court Tuesday.Austin Vincent is charged in an attack Aug. 11 at the Watermark building on Beale Street around 1:40 a.m.Surveillance video showed the 25-year-old man grabbing the leg of Paneez Kosarian, and blocking her entrance to the building.Vincent was initially set free free, but later received an electronic monitor from Judge Christine Van Aken.That's only after she saw video of the attack - which wasn't initially presented in court.Judge Van Aken also ordered Vincent remain free and under supervision at temporary housing for those in the criminal justice system.Tuesday's court hearing is to set a trial date.Vincent's next court date is set for Sept. 17.