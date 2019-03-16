SF Man charged with animal cruelty after being caught on video throwing puppy down hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man has been arrested for inflicting incredible cruelty on the dog in San Francisco.In San Francisco's Hall of Justice Friday afternoon, an arraignment in a case that will make any animal lover cringe. A horrible case of cruelty against an innocent puppy.It's a sad case with a happy ending. Rocky, a four-month-old Chihuahua mix has a new home. The defendant, Ronald Louis Jones, 54, a San Francisco resident living in a veteran's home, broke into tears when he looked at surveillance video of what he's accused of doing.Friday, Jones entered a plea of not guilty.Jones is accused of grabbing the dog and throwing her down a hallway, like a bowling ball, on Feb. 25. The dog hit an elevator-- the impact shattered her leg and knocked her unconscious.Surveillance video then shows Jones disposing of the dog down a garbage chute. Rocky spent four days in a dumpster, eating garbage.Rocky had to have that leg amputated."When you see the evidence we saw it is clear to us the person had no respect for life. It was atrocious and cruel," said Virginia Donohue of San Francisco Animal Care and control.Rebecca Fenson, who is adopting Rocky said, "She is doing great on three legs. She is energetic and adapting very quickly to her new body."We are told Rocky is traumatized by the ordeal, but getting better all the time.Jones will return to court on March 28. The judge ordered him released with no pets and to stay away from alcohol and drugs and animals and to seek services.