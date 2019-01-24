San Francisco mayor issues executive directive to make sure all skyscrapers are safe

San Francisco will be strengthening the resiliency of tall buildings based on recommendations from a report looking at 156 buildings over 240 feet tall in the downtown South of Market area. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco will be strengthening the resiliency of tall buildings based on recommendations from a report looking at 156 buildings over 240 feet tall in the downtown South of Market area.

It's estimated that San Francisco has a 72-percent chance of experiencing a 6.7 magnitude or greater earthquake before 2043.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin says it's time to take action.

"The big one is coming we don't know when but it's coming-- I mean there's no question about that," said Peskin.

Mayor London Breed's executive directive issued Thursday instructs city departments to work with community stakeholders, asking them to develop regulations to address geotechnical and engineering issues as well as clarify emergency response and safety inspection roles, and establish a Disaster Recovery Task Force all by the end of the year.

City Administrator Naomi Kelly says the tall buildings in the downtown South of Market area are a critical component to San Francisco.

"Not only are they the economic engine of our city but also there are many people living in this part of San Francisco right now," said Kelly.

Kelly says the city will be working to build community consensus about next steps.

The Mayor's Executive Directive outlines specific responsibilities for each agency involved including community outreach to inform stakeholders about the tall building safety strategy.

The City Administrator will be sharing information with other cities that have tall buildings and face similar seismic risks.

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

