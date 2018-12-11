San Francisco police are looking for a woman who vandalized a restaurant and punched an employee during SantaCon over the weekend.The rampage at Shalimar restaurant was all caught on camera.The restaurant on Polk Street between California and Pine was still without a front door on Tuesday morning after the woman smashed the glass with a chair.There is also video of the woman she was with throwing a sugar jar at an employee. Police say she also punched an employee.Witnesses say the two were clearly drunk, and the trouble started with a dispute over the bill.The restaurant had to close down for the rest of the night. That was the day SantaCon was going on in the city, with many people day-drinking and partying. Police do not know if these women participated in that event.Police are hoping someone will recognize the woman in the video and contact them with information."We haven't received any tips. We are waiting for anyone who can identify these two suspects. They are both described as females. One is described as a white female, 20 to 25 years old. And the other suspect who damaged the front door of the business is described as a Hispanic female, 20 to 25 years old as well," SFPD officer Robert Rueca said.