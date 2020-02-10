SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru resigns in wake of corruption scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru resigned Monday after being placed on leave for corruption charges, Mayor London Breed said.

"While I understand the desire for him to be fired immediately, it's important that we follow all the laws required to terminate a public employee, no matter the circumstances. Before this process had been completed, he submitted his resignation," Breed said.

The resignation comes after Nuru and Lefty O'Douls owner Nick Bovis were arrested and charged for an alleged wire fraud and scheme to bribe a San Francisco airport commissioner.

Nuru had been placed on leave and removed from all decision-making since the arrest, and an acting director was appointed.

"I will continue to support the full independent investigation underway to uncover any improper actions that were taken and recommend reforms to ensure they never happen again," Breed added.
