San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, Lefty O'Doul's owner arrested by FBI on corruption charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that the city of San Francisco's public works director and a restaurant owner have been charged with a scheme to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner for help in obtaining an airport restaurant lease.

Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, 58, of San Francisco, and Lefty O'Doul's restaurant owner Nick Bovis, 57, of San Mateo, were each charged with one count of honest services wire fraud.

U.S. Attorney David Anderson said at a news conference in San Francisco that the two men were arrested on Monday and were each released on a $2 million bond by a federal magistrate in the city on Tuesday. "Corruption pouring into San Francisco from around the world from one of SF's highest ranking employees," he said.

Anderson said a criminal complaint filed Jan. 16 alleges that either Nuru or Nuru and Bovis together engaged in four additional schemes. But he said the defendants have not been charged with those schemes and that the allegations were included in the complaint to show an alleged pattern of corrupt intent.

The fraud charge carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison if the men are convicted.

The airport commissioner is not named in the complaint and the defendants did not win the airport concession lease, Anderson said.



