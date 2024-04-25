Daly City explosion that destroyed car appears to be accidental, isolated incident, police say

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities say an explosion that blew apart a Toyota sedan on Wednesday in Daly City appears to have been accidental and an isolated incident.

Police say the explosion happened around 10:15 a.m. in the area of Skyline Drive and Westline Drive and could be heard from miles around.

Members of the bomb squad spent hours looking over the wreckage - at times pulling out items, including a propane tank.

"I grew up in England during the IRA terrorist attacks and there was a massive bomb about five miles from my house, and it was the same thing, just a huge 'ka-bang' and jolt," said Helen Nicely.

Once given the all clear, investigators from Daly City Fire, as well as the FBI and the ATF were allowed to get a closer look at the car.

Home surveillance video captured the explosion rattling the neighborhood.

Glenn Ibarrientos was getting help unloading lumber outside his home when he heard the explosion from blocks away.

"It was loud, I mean people heard it all the way up the block, everyone just went out at the same time - our neighbor said 'what was that, was that an earthquake?" Ibarrientos said.

To residents, it's still a mystery what exactly caused the blast.

"It's kind of weird, why you would have a propane tank in a car like that sitting there. It's not hot temperatures, you're trying to think of what things can detonate a propane tank," Ibarrientos said.

Police say no one was in the car when it exploded.

At this point, there also doesn't appear to be any other damage from the blast.

