Surveillance video shows moment when deadly San Francisco home exploded

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New video shows the moment a San Francisco home exploded on Thursday that killed one person.

The explosion happened in the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. near Noriega St. in the city's outer Sunset neighborhood.

One person inside the home was found dead and another was injured.

Police say a narcotics lab was being operated inside the home.

The suspect, 53-year-old Darron Price, was arrested on Friday.

He was booked for manslaughter, child endangerment and manufacturing drugs.

A partial police report obtained by ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim on Friday says a couple lived in the house along with their two children, who were at school at the time of the explosion.

The woman was disabled and was often assisted by a caretaker, who was in the basement doing laundry when the explosion happened.

The report says the caretaker was able to make it out alive, although she did sustain major injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

It's not known where Price was at the time of the incident or where the children are now.

A total of three homes, including the one that exploded, are red-tagged.

