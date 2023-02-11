Arrest made in connection to SF home explosion; police report details new clues found in debris

One arrest has been made in connection to a San Francisco Outer Sunset home explosion that happened Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An arrest has been made in the house explosion that occurred yesterday in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood, according to law enforcement.

Darren Price, a 53-year-old resident, was booked for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and two counts of child endangerment.

Neighbors continued to clean up their homes Friday evening following the deadly explosion.

"The extent of the glass that was in the house was unbelievable. We picked up two garbage cans of glass and we're still picking up glass," said Jack Noriega.

But while residents are piecing together their lives, investigators are connecting the dots on what actually happened here.

A partial police report obtained by ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim sheds light on some of what we know so far.

According to a victim's statement, it says a couple occupied the house along with their two children, who were at school at the time.

The woman was disabled and was often assisted by a caretaker, who was in the basement doing laundry when the explosion happened.

The report says the caretaker was able to make it out alive, although she did sustain major injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

It's not known where the man was at the time of the incident or where the children are now.

The woman is thought to be the one who has died.

"She didn't have no legs. Her arms were up like this. The body was completely charred," Noriega said.

Those who live nearby describe the pair as being very private and keeping almost exclusively to themselves.

The incident report also lays out conversations authorities had with neighbors.

One said they smelled marijuana coming from the house and recalled seeing the man hanging a plastic tarp over one of couple's doors.

The report also stated that narcotics were found inside the home, along with wiring and some unknown substance.

On Friday morning, the ABC7 News team spotted authorities removing canisters from what's left of the home.

We later learned that those canisters had a connection to the Daly City BART station being shut down for several hours during the day, after one of the canisters began to leak.

"One of the items that was being transported started to hiss. The driver of the vehicle pulled over, called 911," said Captain Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department.

