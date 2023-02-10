Daly City BART station evacuated for possible hazmat situation, Colma station closed

The Balboa Park and Colma BART stations are also closed as police respond to the scene in Daly City.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- BART officials say that the Daly City station has been evacuated due to a possible hazmat situation outside the station.

Daly City fire and police are responding to the area.

The Colma BART station is also closed.

CalTrain is providing train service between Millbrae and downtown San Francisco. Muni is providing service on the T or N train at Embarcadero to the CalTrain station.

