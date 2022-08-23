LIVE: 3-alarm fire tears through apartment building in San Francisco's NoPa

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building on McAllister Street in the city's NoPa neighborhood.

More than 100 firefighters are currently on the scene, SFFD says.

SFFD says one woman was injured in the fire.

Authorities say to avoid the area of McAllister and Divisadero streets.

Muni Impact:

IB/OB 5/5R routing via Fulton between Baker and Pierce. The IB 24 routing via Fulton, Scott, Turk, Divisadero; OB 24 via Golden Gate, Broderick, Fulton, Divisadero.

VIDEO: Crews battling explosive fire at SF apartment building

ABC7 News reporter Lena Howland is heading to the scene.

