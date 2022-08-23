Historic structure destroyed in SF pier fire near Fort Mason

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A historic structure was destroyed during a pier fire Tuesday near Fort Mason in San Francisco.

Crews responded to reports of a building fire on a non-use pier between Pier 4 and the Mui-pier around 2:30 p.m.

When crews arrived heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure and firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames.

A video tweeted out by SFFD showed two of their boats responding to the scene and dousing the fire with water after the historic building collapsed.

There are several temporary closures in the area which include the Bay Trail near Fort Mason as well as Muni Pier and Hyde Street Pier.

Officials are advising visitors and residents to avoid the area.

Fire officials say an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

