SF fire engines collide responding to same call, crash into parked cars, building

SF fire engines collide responding to same call, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two San Francisco fire engines collided in the Cow Hollow neighborhood while responding to the same call on Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to Greenwich and Laguna streets around noon for reports of a crash involving SFFD vehicles.

Investigators say one engine was traveling down Greenwich while the other was heading down Laguna when they ran into each other in the intersection.

One of the engines then crashed into at least two parked cars and then into a building.

Thankfully, fire officials say no one was injured as a result of this collision.

Officers from the SFPD Traffic Company are conducting this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

