2 SFPD motorcycle officers injured after head-on crash with Uber driver

Two San Francisco police officers on motorcycles were injured in a head-on crash with a Uber driver Tuesday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Scary moments Tuesday after a head-on crash involving two San Francisco motorcycle police officers and a car.

Both officers were recovering at San Francisco General Hospital Tuesday night.

Video shows two San Francisco Police motorcycles down on the ground as emergency crews worked to help the two officers riding them.

We spoke with San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

"They're both in good spirits, talked with one of them and waiting to talk with a second," Chief Scott said.

Chief Scott, at the hospital hours later to check on his officers. Scott says the two motorcycle officers were both traveling westbound on Cesar Chavez when they collided head-on with a car going the other way.

One witness told us his coworker was startled after the crash.

"She said that was my Uber driver that I was gonna get in. She came in and went out like a ghost, like oh my lord, I was going to get in that car you know," said Dana Cambra.

Chief Scott wouldn't confirm if the man driving the car was a rideshare driver or not. He also wouldn't say who crossed the center line before the collision, only saying the officers condition and the driver's condition, all non-life threatening.

"It was a pretty violent collision and thank goodness they were non-life threatening injuries," he said.

Tuesday afternoon, one officer after the next could be seen arriving at the hospital. Even San Francisco Mayor London Breed was there.

"This department is like a close-knit family so when somebody gets injured particularly something this serious this is pretty common, we come here to support. This is what we do. We try to take care of each other. Take care of our people and when they need our support, particularly when they are injured we're going to be there for them," Chief Scott said.

Police don't suspect that drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash.

An Uber spokesperson released this statement:

"We are thankful no one was seriously injured, and are wishing everyone a speedy recovery. We are continuing to look into this incident, and are standing by to assist law enforcement on their investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.