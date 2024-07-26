Crews battling 100-acre grass fire in Altamont Pass near Livermore; parts of I-580 closed

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A fast-moving grass fire has shut down parts of I-580 in the Altamont Pass in near Livermore Thursday night, according to CAL FIRE.

As of 11 p.m., 100 acres have burned so far near Flynn Road with 0% containment.

The initial report from the CHP is a car caught fire in the westbound direction and the flames then spread to the grass. Everyone made it out of the vehicle.

CAL FIRE says the terrain is making it difficult for firefighters.

Westbound lanes of I-580 are being closed at Grant Line Road.

There have been no reports of injuries, and no structures are threatened.

