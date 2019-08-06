San Francisco woman identified as one of 3 killed in San Diego cliff collapse

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman from San Francisco died in a cliff collapse at a beach near San Diego.

Elizabeth Charles is one of three people who died in Encinitas last Friday. Two others were hurt.

RELATED: 3 killed after cliff collapses on popular San Diego area beach

Charles' family is now in San Diego and had no comment.

The beach is back open. Engineers say the area is still active.

Crews have reinforced the beach and extra lifeguards are on duty.
