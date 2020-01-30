SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton resigns amidst corruption scandal

RELATED: SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, Lefty O'Doul's owner arrested by FBI on corruption charges
In a letter sent to Mayor London Breed, Crayton writes:
"It is with a heavy heart that write to you today to submit my resignation as a member of the San Francisco Airport Commission.
I have served in this capacity for more than 20 years, through several administrations, and it would have been my honor and pleasure to continue to serve the City and the institution that I love for the foreseeable future.
However, as you know, I have been struggling with multiple, severe medical conditions for several years, and they have worsened, forcing me to spend more and more time receiving treatment.
The bottom line is, the demands of my medical treatment have increased to the point that I cannot continue to serve on the Commission.
Therefore, I offer you my resignation, and wish you and the staff of the Airport, and my fellow commissioners, every success as you continue to lead the world's greatest city and its world-class airport."
In a statement to ABC7 News, Crayton writes:
"I am stepping down from the Airport Commission because my health problems are simply too severe, and my treatment regimen too demanding, to continue.
Moreover, given the alarming revelations this week, I do not want to be a distraction for the City, the Airport, the Commission or our wonderful staff.
But I do want to reiterate what is made clear in the federal complaint released yesterday: I played no part in any contracting scheme. Period.
I have always sought to do what's right for the City that I love, and it was among my greatest honors to be able to serve."
According to a criminal complaint, Crayton did not accept a $5,000 cash bribe or free trip from San Francisco Department of Public Works Director Mohammad Nuru or restaurateur Nick Bovis in exchange for granting Bovis a restaurant bid at SFO.
Nuru and Bovis have been indicted on federal charges. On Tuesday, Crayton told Woodrow by phone, "My integrity means a lot to me."
Supervisor Aaron Peskin questions Crayton's words as detailed in the criminal complaint.
"While it is absolutely true that a sitting city commissioner did not take a cash bribe, the words that were recorded are beyond unethical and inappropriate. It is conduct that is not becoming of a city officer which an airport commissioner is," he said.
Peskin had planned to publicly call for Crayton's resignation before learning she would submit it.
Crayton's attorney, Randall Knox, issued a statement:
"Linda Crayton has served the Airport Commission for the City and County of San Francisco since 1996, through the administrations of Mayors Brown, Newsom, Lee, Farrell and Breed. She has always considered her integrity, openness and access to the public as fundamental to her public service.
Even before the recent investigation into the bidding process at SFO, Linda was enduring personal health issues that required extensive medical treatment.
Linda is innocent of any wrongdoing and she intends to cooperate fully with authorities if asked.
Because of concerns for her health, Linda has decided to discontinue her service on the Airport Commission and she has submitted her letter of resignation to Mayor London Breed. Linda appreciates the importance of the Airport Commission and understands the need to remove any distractions and to allow the appointment of her successor to ensure a quorum of Commissioners necessary to serve the City."