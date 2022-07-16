SFO international terminal reopens after bomb threat prompts evacuations

Police have a man detained and are continuing their investigation — no updates yet on when these passengers might get to take off. ⁦@abc7newsbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/MBJwZ0C5kc — Tara Campbell (@TaraABC7) July 16, 2022

SFO International Airport evacuated and blocked off right now 😳 my Uber can’t even get me rn pic.twitter.com/p5vTAU2QAe — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) July 16, 2022

The scene approaching SFO’s international terminal. It was evacuated earlier tonight after SFPD received word of a bomb threat — causing major delays. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/iOylD2NN2p — Tara Campbell (@TaraABC7) July 16, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police say the international terminal is now reopen at SFO after a bomb threat forced passengers to evacuate Friday night, prompting delays.This all started around 8:15 p.m. Friday, during the height of summer travel season.San Francisco police say they have cleared several areas of concern and officers have safely removed multiple suspicious packages.Officers deemed the items "possibly incendiary" and out of an abundance of caution evacuated the international terminal.Police say officers took a man into custody in connection to this incident and an investigation is underway.Thousands of people including travelers and employees had to evacuate.Several travelers took to Twitter to show the extent of the evacuation where thousands of people could be seen standing on the sidewalk and in the street outside of the international terminal.ABC7 went inside the airport to show people waiting, not knowing when they might take off.For travelers flying out of SFO Saturday, the airport is urging passengers to check with their airline for flight information and allow for extra time.