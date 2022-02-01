I-Team

Man shot, killed in SFO police shooting told officers his gun was loaded, SFPD says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SFPD: Man killed in SFO shooting told officers his gun was loaded

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monday afternoon, SFPD held a town hall related to the fatal shooting of a man at San Francisco International Airport last week.

37-year-old Nelson Szeto had two guns which turned out to be replica guns and a knife. Because the guns were not real firearms the Attorney General's Office has taken over the investigation since per AB-1506 he was considered unarmed.

During the town hall, SFPD showed video of the moments leading up to the shooting and the shooting itself. Police say they received several calls for a suspicious man pacing inside SFO's International Terminal and holding something in his jacket. Crisis intervention team members attempted to get Szeto to drop the knife and two guns. Commander Paul Yep says Szeto talked about one of the guns being loaded. Police also say he told officers to shoot him. At one point according to police saying, "Thank you for your service. I respect you guys. I'm sorry." Commander Yep says when Szeto elevated one of the handguns towards his body at least one officer fired two shots. Szeto fell to the ground. Commander Yep says officers repeatedly yelled for him to put the gun down.

"Mr. Szeto reached across his body with his right hand towards the handgun located on his left side. Mr. Szeto then raised his right arm towards the officers. Some or all of the 4 officers involved in this OIS discharged their firearms which can be heard on the body worn camera videos," said Yep.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san francisco international airportfatal shootingpolice shootingi teaminvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Charges reduced for 2 of 9 SF organized retail theft suspects
San Mateo Co. drops contract with COVID testing company
Feds launch investigation into San Mateo County's PPE debacle
ICU beds more than 80% full in 5 Bay Area counties, data shows
TOP STORIES
2 hospitalized after shooting at spa near Lake Merritt in Oakland
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
UCSF doctor predicts Bay Area could be in 'regional endemic' soon
PG&E warns of possible power outages due to strong winds
Sierra snowpack survey brings ominous concerns for CA drought
Tom Brady officially announces retirement
LIVE: Track wind speeds, temperatures around Bay Area
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Asian crime survivors speak out against SF DA's office
Fortune teller reads Bay Area's luck for the Year of the Tiger
SJ leaders push to cover permit fee for neighborhood food pantry
Authorities ID Uber passenger killed in SF hit-and-run crash
Universal health care bill fails to pass in California
More TOP STORIES News