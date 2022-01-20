SF police shoot, kill armed person near SFO BART station, officers say

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- A person who was armed with two guns was shot and killed by San Francisco police near the SFO BART station this morning, police said.Police responded to the scene after receiving reports of an armed individual around 7:30 a.m.Officers said they attempted to de-escalate the situation with non-lethal measures, but the suspect continued to demonstrate threatening behavior.SF police say they fired shots when the suspect continued to advance on them.There was one minor injury to a person experiencing homelessness in the area. That person was treated and released at the scene.During this incident, BART service to SFO was temporarily suspended and passengers were routed around the affected area. BART service has since resumed.This incident did not result in any other impact on airport operations.