San Pablo officers shoot and kill man holding airsoft gun in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man holding an airsoft gun in Richmond on Wednesday.San Pablo police responded to calls of a man with a gun in a business parking lot, however, the man drove off and ended up in Richmond.Officers say he got out of his pickup, holding the "replica gun."They say he was "manipulating it" as if it was a real gun and refused to put it down.That's when multiple officers opened fire, striking the man several times.Police say it wasn't until after the shooting they realized he was holding an airsoft gun.The officers are now on leave, which is standard procedure and the Department of Justice will help investigate.