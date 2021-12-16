police shooting

San Pablo officers shoot and kill man holding airsoft gun in Richmond, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

San Pablo officers shoot and kill man holding an airsoft gun: Police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man holding an airsoft gun in Richmond on Wednesday.

San Pablo police responded to calls of a man with a gun in a business parking lot, however, the man drove off and ended up in Richmond.

RELATED: Sheriff: Off-duty UC Berkeley officer fatally shoots armed robber at San Pablo restaurant

Officers say he got out of his pickup, holding the "replica gun."

They say he was "manipulating it" as if it was a real gun and refused to put it down.

That's when multiple officers opened fire, striking the man several times.

RELATED: San Francisco DA files homicide charges against officer in death of man shot in 2017

Police say it wasn't until after the shooting they realized he was holding an airsoft gun.

The officers are now on leave, which is standard procedure and the Department of Justice will help investigate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san pablorichmondpolice involved shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingdepartment of justicepolice shootingcontra costa county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'
Antioch standoff suspect was wearing body armor, police say
Off-duty police officer fatally shoots armed robber in San Pablo
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Antioch
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News