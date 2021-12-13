Sheriff: Off-duty UC Berkeley officer fatally shoots armed robber at San Pablo restaurant

SAN PABLO, Calif. -- An off-duty law enforcement officer fatally shot a 29-year-old Richmond man who was allegedly trying to rob a fast-food restaurant near San Pablo on Sunday, Contra Costa County sheriff's officials said.

Amanuel Moreno was reportedly trying to hold up a restaurant cashier at gunpoint, at Nation's Giant Hamburgers, about 11:30 a.m. when he was shot by the off-duty officer, authorities said Monday.

The officer who shot Moreno is a sergeant with the University of California at Berkeley Police Department, sheriff's officials said. He was eating at the restaurant, located at 16396 San Pablo Ave., on Sunday morning when the attempted robbery occurred, according to the sheriff's office.

The officer confronted Moreno and fired one shot, sheriff's officials said. Deputies were sent to the restaurant and gave first-aid to Moreno and he was taken to a hospital.

He died at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's officials did not release the name of the sergeant on Monday morning, sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please contact the sheriff's office's investigation division at (925) 313-2600 or via dispatchers at (925) 646-2441. To provide a tip, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voicemail message.

